Officials search for possible missing swimmer on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management and TWRA crews are on Percy Priest Lake on Monday afternoon searching for a man who did not return to the surface after reportedly diving from a cliff.

Someone in a boat saw two men jump from the cliffs across from the Safe Harbor Recreation Area around 3 p.m. The boater said one did not come back up, so he called 911.

Nashville Fire Department has one boat on the water and OEM has two boats on the scene. The TWRA has three boats on the water.

OEM divers are preparing to enter the water at the spot where the person was last seen using new sonar technology debuted earlier this month.

“Witnesses on scene are providing conflicting information, where one says the possible victim was seen exiting the water while others are saying they have not seen the possible victim since they jumped from the cliff,” Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said in a statement.

Officials said it is a 35-year-old man who jumped from the cliff. Nashville OEM said it is 100 feet deep at the edge of the cliff.

Emergency crews are searching for a possible missing person who jumped from a cliff and didn't come back to the surface.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.