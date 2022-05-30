No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will set out on the road to Omaha and the College World Series this weekend.

For the second straight year, the Vols will host both a Regional and should they advance, a Super Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

No. 1 Tennessee will host Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech in the Knoxville regional beginning on Friday. First up for Tony Vitello’s team will be the (34-23) Alabama State Hornets.

This is the 12th overall NCAA Tourney for Tennessee and the Vols head into this one with the most regular-season wins of any team in college baseball history (53-7).

While the Vols are the top overall seed, the other Top-8 seeds include, Stanford, Oregon St., Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, winners of the SEC West this season, Miami, Oklahoma St. and East Carolina, which will host a Regional for just the second time and first since 2001.

The Volunteers head into this Knoxville Regional firing on all cylinders leading the country in ERA and HR’s with 141.

The newly crowned SEC Tournament champs arrived late Sunday night on campus after making the bus ride from Hoover, Alabama.

Vol fans were on hand to greet the team, which never trailed in Hoover on their way to wins over Vandy, LSU, Kentucky and then Florida for the championship. It marked the team’s first in 27 years. The Vols remain the overall #1 team in the nation now, an incredible 53-7 on the season.

Ticket Info

All Tennessee baseball season-ticket holders were awarded the opportunity to purchase postseason tickets for all games taking place at home. Season tickets were sold out for the 2022 season. A limited number of single-session tickets will be sold to the general public at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket window starting 90 minutes prior to first pitch of each session. In addition, the first 300 students will receive free admission into Lindsey Nelson Stadium for all postseason contests.

NCAA Knoxville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, Noon ET (ESPN+)

Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Updated times for all games in this weekend’s NCAA Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium @wvlt @ZackRickensTV pic.twitter.com/StmAEdfhVC — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) May 30, 2022

