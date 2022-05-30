Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week.

Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air conditioning for two weeks.

The Connor Group, the property management company, said it wasn’t notified of the problem until Friday. Paris said the miscommunication between the leasing office and owners are the reason they are dealing with the weeks-long frustration.

Paris moved into the apartment complex with her two children in April. Since then, they have dealt with a pipe break and unbearable temperatures after their air conditioning went out earlier this month.

“It’s been up to 80,” Paris said. “Right now, it’s 79. It was 79 when I left and it’s early in the day. I’m just really nervous about that. How hot is it going to get?”

She said two weeks ago she reported the air conditioning broke. They were given a temporary window unit until it was fixed. She said someone fixed it one day, but it broke again eight hours later.

“They had already taken my window unit away and said they didn’t have any more because they were giving them to other tenants who were without an air conditioner,” Paris said.

She said that was last Wednesday and she reported the air conditioner stopped working that day. Since then, she has gotten no help.

“I’m just miserable. I don’t want to do anything,” Skyler Paris, Brandy’s son, said. “I just want to sit on my bed on my phone with the fan blowing on me.”

“I’ve called and left messages,” Paris said.

She said she reached out to The Connor Group, based in Dayton, Ohio, but it never got back to her.

When News4 reached out, The Connor Group said technicians need an additional part to fix Paris’ air conditioner. However, they can’t get that part until after the Memorial Day holiday.

Taking care of our residents is our top priority. We were notified Ms. Paris’ air conditioner unit was not working late Friday. Our service technicians identified the problem, but we were unable to secure the parts necessary for the repair until tomorrow due to the Memorial Day holiday. We realize these circumstances are not ideal and are actively working to purchase a portable air conditioner unit for this resident until the problem is permanently resolved.

Paris said she doesn’t trust that response.

“I’ve heard that before. They don’t relay information to me,” Paris said. “I don’t think the person who is coming out there is talking to the office, so they don’t have the information to give me.”

She said her family would temporarily move to a hotel, but it needs to be handicap accessible.

“I just want it fixed. I don’t want a discount off my rent. I don’t want them to pay to move me somewhere else. I just want my air conditioner fixed,” Paris said. “I want what I’m paying for.”

According to Paris’ lease, if the air conditioning is out and it’s over 70 degrees, it is to be considered an emergency repair. The Connor Group said it is trying to get another portable air conditioner to her to use in the meantime.

