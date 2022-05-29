Today is anniversary of plane crash that claimed 7 lives, including Brentwood church founder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday is the one-year anniversary of when a plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake, killing seven members of a controversial Williamson County church.

The fatalities included the church’s founder, Gwen Shamblin, who became famous for her Christian-based weight loss program.

One year later, the NTSB has not released what exactly went wrong and sent that plane carrying seven church leaders from Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood into a nosedive into the lake.

The pilot was identified as Shamblin’s husband, former Tarzan actor Joe Lara.

Shamblin came to nationwide fame through her Christian diet program, the Weigh Down Workshop.

Since her death, Remnant Fellowship is still active, now under the leadership of Shamblin’s daughter Elizabeth.

The NTSB is still investigating what caused the crash shortly after takeoff in overcast conditions that morning as the plane took off for West Palm Beach, Florida.

News4 visited Remnant Fellowship on Sunday and was told the church was closed for the weekend and wanted privacy.

