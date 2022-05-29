Advertisement

Today is anniversary of plane crash that claimed 7 lives, including Brentwood church founder


Emergency personnel remove debris from a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake Sunday, May 30, 2021,...
Emergency personnel remove debris from a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake Sunday, May 30, 2021, near Smyrna, Tenn. A small jet carrying seven people crashed Saturday, and authorities indicated that no one on board survived.(George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
By Michael Warrick
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday is the one-year anniversary of when a plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake, killing seven members of a controversial Williamson County church.

The fatalities included the church’s founder, Gwen Shamblin, who became famous for her Christian-based weight loss program.

One year later, the NTSB has not released what exactly went wrong and sent that plane carrying seven church leaders from Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood into a nosedive into the lake.

The pilot was identified as Shamblin’s husband, former Tarzan actor Joe Lara.

Shamblin came to nationwide fame through her Christian diet program, the Weigh Down Workshop.

Since her death, Remnant Fellowship is still active, now under the leadership of Shamblin’s daughter Elizabeth.

The NTSB is still investigating what caused the crash shortly after takeoff in overcast conditions that morning as the plane took off for West Palm Beach, Florida.

News4 visited Remnant Fellowship on Sunday and was told the church was closed for the weekend and wanted privacy.

More on this story on News4 at 10.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person was killed in a crash on Lynchburg Highway on Sunday.
1 killed in Moore County crash
Man arrested after brief standoff with Mount Juliet police
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Gas prices force Memorial Day boaters to change habits
Gas prices force Memorial Day boaters to change habits