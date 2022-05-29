Nashville man killed in crash on Ewing Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Ewing Drive, Metro Police said.

Police said Eric Knight, 43, was traveling east on Ewing Drive in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he left the roadway and struck bridge supports underneath Interstate 65 near Hillhurst Drive at 1:15 a.m. The SUV rolled several times. Knight, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to police.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.

