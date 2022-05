NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at a hotel on Murfreesboro Pike near the airport.

Police responded to the call around 2:30 a.m. at HomeTowne Studios. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the tip of his finger. A motive is unknown at this time.

