Man arrested after brief standoff with Mount Juliet police

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a brief standoff Sunday morning with police officers, Mount Juliet Police said.

Police responded around 9:40 a.m. to Sunnymeade Drive and Belinda Parkway to speak to a woman who had just left her home. She told officers that a man she knew forced his way into her home, assaulted her and made violent thefts.

The suspect was identified as Michael Graham, 55, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Police said the suspect initially failed to exit the home on South Sunset Drive after officers repeated requests from a loudspeaker system. After continued efforts, the suspect exited the home just before noon.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Graham was booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.