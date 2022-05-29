1 killed in Moore County crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon on Highway 55 in Moore County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Moore County High School.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Mario Sabourin, 50, of Gatineau, Quebec, was traveling south when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Isabelle Cole, 40, also of Gatineau, was killed in the crash.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to the preliminary report.

