Advertisement

1 killed in Moore County crash


One person was killed in a crash on Lynchburg Highway on Sunday.
One person was killed in a crash on Lynchburg Highway on Sunday.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon on Highway 55 in Moore County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Moore County High School.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Mario Sabourin, 50, of Gatineau, Quebec, was traveling south when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Isabelle Cole, 40, also of Gatineau, was killed in the crash.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to the preliminary report.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emergency personnel remove debris from a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake Sunday, May 30, 2021,...
Today is anniversary of plane crash that claimed 7 lives, including Brentwood church founder
Man arrested after brief standoff with Mount Juliet police
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Gas prices force Memorial Day boaters to change habits
Gas prices force Memorial Day boaters to change habits