Vols advance to SEC Tourney semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony Vitello’s top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament.

Playing into the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vols were able to hold off LSU for a 5-2 win at Hoover Met Stadium.

UT’s offensive production wouldn’t match what it produced the previous day, but Tennessee pitching would more than makeup for it.

Starter and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander strike out the side in the 1st inning and goes 6 and 2/3 innings. He would strike out nine batters and pick up his 9th win of the season.

Graduate Redmond Walsh was also terrific, picking up his 7th save of the season and the 23rd of his career, tying Vol legend Todd Helton.

HOPE YA STAYED UP!! VOLS WIN, 5-2!!!



Redmond has tied Todd Helton for the program record in saves with the 23rd of his career in the dub!#GBO // #VolsWin // #OTH pic.twitter.com/168YsGRZrx — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 28, 2022

The Vols advance to the semifinals Saturday night, where they’ll face either Kentucky or these same LSU Tigers.

