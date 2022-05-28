TSU community reflects on fatal Buffalo shooting, Black mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Across the country, many communities felt the impact of the fatal shooting in Buffalo, New York, that claimed the lives of ten people. Tennessee State University psychology and history experts and an incoming student from New York told school officials the attack was highly personal.

“I don’t know if I can ever see New York the same,” incoming student Michkayla Lewis said. “It’s really scary. I always had a fear of something like this happening. To target older people … what does that mean for my grandparents?”

As an incoming freshman, Lewis, originally from Elmont, New York, told TSU the attack has put fear into her community. Her predominantly Black neighborhood is about 400 miles from Buffalo.

As of Thursday, May 26th, the Gun Violence Achieve has reported 214 mass shootings in 2022.

On May 14th, ten people were shot and killed inside a Tops Grocery Store in the Buffalo neighborhood by a man fueled by white supremacist ideologies, according to online content the shooter posted before the assault.

Dr. Thurman Webb, associate professor of psychology and program coordinator Dr. Thurman Webb, and Dr. Learother Williams Jr., associate professor of African American and public history, both told TSU reporters that they were outraged and saddened by the incident.

“If anyone had a right to mental illness, it would be people of color,” Webb said. “These shootings are becoming almost like common news. It affects me a lot.”

The month of May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. TSU reported that African Americans had made headway in mental health stigma. According to Mental Health America, 16% of African American people reported having a mental illness, and 22.4 % of those reported a severe mental illness over the past year.

Mental Health America also said Black adults are 20% more likely to report severe psychological distress than others. Webb told TSU reporters that rather than disassociating from the trauma, understanding how it impacts “our daily decisions” is best, stating that continuing to speak truth to power is critical within the Black community.

“And I don’t mean just verbally; your actions are a communication too,” he said. “Stay diligent. Don’t let this become familiar. This is not normal.”

The Buffalo shooter, Payton Gendron, 18, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder on May 19th.

“You see acquittal, after acquittal,” he said. “Being consumed by despair is an understatement.”

Webb added that individuals should seek help if they have become depressed or anxiety-ridden over the New York shooting or the recent mass shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

For mental health services in the state of Tennessee, click here.

