TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Illinois man was charged after shooting and killing his father in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials with the TBI, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were requested by the 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, May 27, around 7:00 p.m. EST.

Officials said that Michael Monroe Woods, Jr., 55, of Columbia, Missouri, was found dead in a bathroom of the I-24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160.

As a result of an investigation, agents and investigators found that Woods’ son, identified as Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois, was responsible for the shooting, a report noted.

McElmurry was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail Friday night, where he will be held without bond. He was charged with criminal homicide.

