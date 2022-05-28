Advertisement

Update: Man arrested in connection to Hopkinsville murder

Tavaris Quarles
Tavaris Quarles(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update: The Hopkinsville Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Tavaris Quarles. Quarles is charged with murder, and is lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a murder on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night.

Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tavaris Quarles is wanted in connection to the death of 33-year-old Christopher Mumford. Mumford was found dead in front of a home on East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Quarles was also indicted by the Christian County Grand Jury Friday for trafficking in cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Police ask if you have any information about this shooting or Quarles whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update from News4 Nashville
Questions remain a year after fatal crash
Today is anniversary of fatal plane crash into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna
Questions remain a year after fatal crash
Today is anniversary of plane crash that claimed 7 lives, including Brentwood church founder
One person was killed in a crash on Lynchburg Highway on Sunday.
1 killed in Moore County crash
Man arrested after brief standoff with Mount Juliet police