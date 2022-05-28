Update: Man arrested in connection to Hopkinsville murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update: The Hopkinsville Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Tavaris Quarles. Quarles is charged with murder, and is lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a murder on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night.

Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tavaris Quarles is wanted in connection to the death of 33-year-old Christopher Mumford. Mumford was found dead in front of a home on East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Quarles was also indicted by the Christian County Grand Jury Friday for trafficking in cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Police ask if you have any information about this shooting or Quarles whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.