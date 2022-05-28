Advertisement

Man wanted for allegedly shooting girlfriend


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly shot and seriously injured his girlfriend Friday.

The victim told police that Friday, around 1 a.m., and began to yell at her, but she didn’t know why. She then stood up and picked up their three-month-old baby from a bassinet when her boyfriend allegedly shot her. The victim was holding the child when she was shot at.

First responders applied a tourniquet to her leg before being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and reported that the baby was unharmed.

Police are now looking for the victim’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Aury Newsom.

Anyone who knows Newsom’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)-742-7463.

