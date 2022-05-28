Legislative Plaza to undergo $189 million renovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislative Plaza will look very different in the next few years. The Tennessee Department of General Services says it will undergo a $189-million renovation, all coming from taxpayer dollars.

There’s a reason Porsha Blecher takes photos out on War Memorial Plaza every prom season.

“It always seems to have the perfect lighting,” she says. “The magnolia trees are great. The steps are wonderful. And the columns I like, it just gives every look like a class feel.”

Next spring, the State says the entire plaza will be off limits. It’s part of a long project to renovate what’s on top of War Memorial Plaza in Legislative Plaza.

“Mold was a huge problem,” says Craig Fitzhugh, a former state representative of the 82nd District. He says he spent many hours in Legislative Plaza. That’s where lawmakers used to have their offices before moving to the Cordell Hull Building. Fitzhugh says one of the reasons for the move was water damage.

“It’s susceptible to rain and cold and a lot of weather there because it’s pretty close to the surface,” says Fitzhugh. “You would go home for the weekend, and you’d come back, and you’d see a new little wet spot on your wall or a new little strain of dark color running across there, so it moved pretty fast.”

The Department of General Services says changes are coming to War Memorial Plaza. The tiles are slippery when wet. They say those will be replaced. The fountains will also be removed, which haven’t been turned on in a year.

There are plans beyond the plaza as well. For example, the State says a visitors’ center will be built. They say that will prevent school field trips from being dropped off on a busy Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

There will also be added conference space to the Tennessee Tower, and the Motlow Tunnel will be renovated and waterproofed.

The State says the plazas will close to the public when renovations start next spring.

Belcher knows she may have to take her pictures elsewhere.

“I’m going to be sad for a little bit,” she says. “But knowing they will make it better, I’ll keep my spirits up.”

The Department of General Services says the project is expected to be complete by 2026.

