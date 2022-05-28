Donors of mass shooting tragedies told to be cautious of scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky told residents to be aware of donation scams.

In the wake of the very public tragedies such as the mass shootings in Texas and New York, many people worldwide are looking for ways to help those communities. The BBB said the best solution is usually by contributing to fundraisers; however, scammers use such times to take advantage of kind-hearted individuals.

The BBB warned donors to be aware of potential scams before donating money to organizations helping victims of recent tragedies.

“We always encourage generosity,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “We understand individuals want to assist immediately, but it is important to pause and do some research.”

The BBB suggested that donors not assume that everyone using the names or photos of victims has received permission from families to do so and be cautious about appeals that do not specifically identify the intended use of funds.

“Donors should visit the Give.org website where they can verify if a charity meets the BBB standards for charitable accountability,” Householder says. “Taking this first step will help reduce confusion and the potential for scams.”

Four helpful tips to help identify

1.) Review crowdfunding sites to find out transaction fees and other specifics

2.) Before donating to a celebrity’s fundraising effort, look beyond the fame and see if they identify plans for the intended use of funds.

3.) Beware of vague appeals for money that do not identify how funds will be used.

4.) Never click on links to unfamiliar charity websites sent through text messages or email.

Anyone who believes they have been subjected to a scam can fill out a complaint using this link. Donors can also read more tips on charitable giving by visiting this website.

