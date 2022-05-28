Dickson County Sheriff thanks 4th grader for taking action

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dickson County Sheriff officials celebrated the 4th grader Wednesday after she took action to help her teacher.

DCS said on Facebook that White Bluff Elementary School 4th grade student Priya Smith noticed something was wrong during the school’s Field Day celebration on April 29th.

While kids were eating lunch outside, Priya saw her teacher, Mr. Buttrey, choking. Officials said she acted quickly by grabbing his lanyard to gain access to the school to get help.

Sheriff Eads and Student Resource Officer Coreno said that because of Priya’s quick thinking, Mr. Buttrey was able to receive the help he needed.

Great work Priya! (Dickson County Sheriff)

