Affidavit: Man claims he plans to kill President over 911 call


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after filing a false police report, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Nashville dispatch received a 911 call from a man who was threatening to kill the President and bomb Charlotte Pike. The caller also told the dispatcher that he was armed with C4 and an assault rifle.

After tracking the caller’s phone number, police identified the owner as 55-year-old Paul Nevels. The affidavit said officers followed Nevels location outside the Regions Bank located at 5122 Charlotte Pike.

When officers confronted Nevels, he admitted to making the calls.

Nevels now has a bond of $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

