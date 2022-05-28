16-year-old dies in car crash

BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the death of a 16-year-old in Hickman County Friday.

According to the preliminary report obtained by News4, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Alex Spenser, 23, was traveling westbound on Highway 230, and a 2021 Kawaski KLX driven by the 16-year-old was traveling eastbound.

The report said the crash occurred when the 16-year-old’s car failed to yield to Spenser’s car, and it then turned in front of Spenser’s car. Both vehicles came to a final rest on the right side of the road.

According to the report, there was a 3-year-old in the 16-year-old’s car; however, the child’s condition is unknown. The 16-year-old was reported as dead.

THP reported that Spenser was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.