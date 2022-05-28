Advertisement

16-year-old dies in car crash


A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the death of a 16-year-old in Hickman County Friday.

According to the preliminary report obtained by News4, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Alex Spenser, 23, was traveling westbound on Highway 230, and a 2021 Kawaski KLX driven by the 16-year-old was traveling eastbound.

The report said the crash occurred when the 16-year-old’s car failed to yield to Spenser’s car, and it then turned in front of Spenser’s car. Both vehicles came to a final rest on the right side of the road.

According to the report, there was a 3-year-old in the 16-year-old’s car; however, the child’s condition is unknown. The 16-year-old was reported as dead.

THP reported that Spenser was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

legistlative plaza
$189M for Legislative Plaza renovations
Mother calls about breastfeeding shortage
Mothers calls about breastfeeding amid shortage
Man wanted for shooting
Man wanted for allegedly shooting girlfriend
Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update