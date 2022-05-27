Waffle House survivor reacts to TX mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family is forced to relive the horror they endured as they watch the latest mass shooting unfold.

The last time we saw Abede DaSilva, he gave part of the gut-wrenching testimony that moved a jury to convict the Waffle House shooter. “I see it every day, how he looked,” he told the jury during a sentencing hearing. “Reliving it every day just tears me apart.”

“A little sense of relief,” he told us Friday, more than three months after the trial. “Still a journey.”

In the four years since he not only lost his brother in that 2018 shooting but survived it himself, he has watched countless more mass shootings unfold in the news. “Definitely triggers the emotions, definitely makes me think about it, you know,” he explained, “because everyone in there is going to be affected for the rest of their lives.”

A gunman recently opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers.

“I can’t even imagine, even though I went through the same thing,” DaSilva said. “I lost my brother. To know they lost their kids in the way that they did like, I feel the pain. I know what they’re feeling. It’s horrible.”

His own experience with a mass shooting is not the only connection he feels to this one in particular.

“It makes me think about my daughter. My daughter is like the same age as them, my daughter’s 6,” he explained. “It kind of brings back panic to a certain extent because even though I went through that, it could happen to me again because it just continuously keeps happening.”

DaSilva and his mother, Shaundelle Brooks, have since dedicated their lives to the fight against gun violence. He wants the families so freshly affected by tragedy to know there is hope.

“Their kids didn’t die in vain,” he said. “They just gotta’ come together, and they definitely gotta’ come together and fight against the fight we’re fighting with this gun violence thing because it’s going to continue happening.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.