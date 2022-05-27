Waffle House shooter convicted on 16 counts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - - Friday, the man accused in the deadly Antioch WaffleHouse shooting was found guilty on all 16 charges against him. Almost four years ago, Travis Reinking entered the Waffle House and shot and killedTaurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez, DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, and injured several others.

James Shaw Jr. is the man credited for stopping that shooting. Shaw tackled Reinking and potentially saved many lives. Reinking remained at large for34 hours after that shooting before he was finally caught.

The trial against Reinking took a long time to begin, partly because he was initially found incompetent to stand trial because of delusions he had tiedto schizophrenia. However, justice came quickly after the trial began. He was found guilty Friday.

Survivors of the shooting said the verdict felt like a giant weight lifted off their shoulders. They said it gave them a piece of closure to years worth of pain, hurt, and suffering.

Shaw said it’s a day he has been waiting for since April 22, 2018.

”We have been waiting 1384 days for this,” Shaw said.”There are a lot of different emotions.”

Shaw sat in the courtroom as the jury convicted 29-year-old Travis Reinking of first-degree murder for shooting and killing four people at a WaffleHouse in Antioch nearly four years ago.

”To relive this every day is not fun or something I would tell anybody they want to do,” Shaw said.”It is like opening another wound and leaving it open.”

Shaw is the one who wrestled the gun away from Reinking, something Shaw had to demonstrate again in court this week in front of the jury.

”It was extremely heavy and emotional,” Shaw said.”I was startled by it. There was still blood on the gun.”

Shaw sat through the trial alongside other survivors. Some are still impacted by their injuries.

”They are showing their injuries live on TV and being vulnerable, so I think the last thing I did was take the gun away,” Shaw said.

Shaw, like so many, cried out Friday when the verdict was read. He thought of those who lost their lives like Akila Dasilva. Dasilva’s mom, ShaundelleBrooks, said she was overwhelmed.

”True justice is having my son here,” Brooks said.”Unfortunately, this is the closest we have to true justice.”

Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Reinking’s mom, seen leaving the courtroom Friday, told News4 that this is not the life she imagined for her son. Reinking’s defense argued during the trial that his schizophrenia-induced delusions drove him to commit the shooting and didn’t understand that it was wrong.

”He acted on what he believed to be a command from God,” a defense attorney said.

However, prosecutors disagreed, and the jury sided with the state, convicting Reinking of all 16 counts.

”I am just happy we got justice, and I am happy we can close the door on this and try to move on,” Shaw said.

Shaw and the families said they hope Reinking will be sentenced to life without parole.

