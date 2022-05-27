TWRA enforces safe boating practices for holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminded boaters to practice boating safety.

As the temperatures continue to rise, the TWRA said they expect lots of people out on the water, and they want you to be aware that they’re going to be out in full force this weekend to ensure safety.

Law enforcement warned that a fun day on the lake could take a tragic turn if boaters are not paying attention and being careful.

The TWRA says this weekend kicks off the summer when they’ll be out patrolling the water for people boating under the influence and not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities reported that the most significant emergency calls this time of year related to drowning or boat crashes usually involve alcohol. Law enforcement treats drinking and boating the same as drinking and driving, and it will lead to an arrest if you’re caught.

TWRA added that while life jackets aren’t required under law for adults, they are for children and that anyone under the age of 12 is required to wear a life jacket at all times on a boat. It is also a safety requirement that boaters have one life jacket for each person on board.

Boaters must also have an updated registration displayed on the boat and have your registration card with them on board.

