Student with cancer diagnosis fights district rezoning

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Changing schools can be stressful, and with a new school year just a few months away, several students across middle Tennessee have been rezoned to different schools.

One high schooler who has cancer says he wants to stay at the school he’s at because changing schools would mean losing a significant portion of his support system.

Kamden Abbott has spent two years at Station Camp High School but has been rezoned to the new Liberty Creek High School. He wants to stay at Station Camp while battling acute leukemia. This diagnosis ended his childhood dream of playing football for Station Camp High School. He’s thankful he got to play for the team his first year.

“I don’t know where my life would be without this football team, to be honest,” Kamden said his teammates were there to support him during his cancer treatments.

Even though he can’t play football, Kamden is still a Station Camp bison. He helps his team from the sidelines, which keeps him in good spirits.

“Just recently, I got a new nickname with them, and they call me Coach Abbott. They accept me as a miniature coach, and it’s just accepting, and it feels like a home,” Kamden said while holding back tears.

When the Make-A-Wish foundation asked Kamden what he wanted, he told them his only wish was to finish high school at Station Camp High School.

“When we found out that Kamden was going to be rezoned for the new liberty creek school, we filed a hardship exception based on his recent leukemia diagnosis,” Bruce Abbot, Kamden’s dad, said their hardship transfer request was denied.

Students in Tennessee can fill out an out-of-zone application to transfer schools they are not zoned for. Sumner County School administrators say Station Camp High School cannot take on students that are no longer zoned to go to the school.

Kamden’s dad says they filed an appeal to keep Kamden with his support system as he continues his cancer treatments.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.