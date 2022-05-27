Ryman joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s called the Mother Church of Country Music, but now the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wants a piece of it too.

The Ryman Auditorium and its history will get inducted into Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It wasn’t surprising to hear praise coming from the podium in the Mother Church.

Praise coming oo from Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame today; the Rock one invited Nashville’s

Ryman to join its Hall of Fame.

The Ryman is thought of as a place for Gospel or Country music, but it hardly ended there.

Houdini, Caruso, and every big name have performed here.

Foo fighters, Charlie Pride, and Elvis Costello played here, and so did BB the King and Aretha the Queen.

One-third of all performances thru the years on the Ryman stage have been Rock and Roll.... that’s Ryman Royalty Hall of Fame Quality since 1892.

Country band Old Dominion’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey remembers the first time he played here.

He remembers it as an “I made it a moment.”

