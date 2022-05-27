Police locate escaped inmate Thursday evening

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office located an inmate who escaped Thursday evening.

Police said they were looking for inmate Ricky Roach, who escaped custody while being treated at the hospital in Ashland City.

Police updated the public at 7:57 p.m. that the inmate was located by citizens.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s officials thanked the public for locating the man so quickly.

