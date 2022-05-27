Advertisement

Police locate escaped inmate Thursday evening


Escaped inmate
Escaped inmate(Cheatham Co)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office located an inmate who escaped Thursday evening.

Police said they were looking for inmate Ricky Roach, who escaped custody while being treated at the hospital in Ashland City.

Police updated the public at 7:57 p.m. that the inmate was located by citizens.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s officials thanked the public for locating the man so quickly.

