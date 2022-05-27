Advertisement

Police: Man on the run following alleged gunfire and assault


Man being pursued by police
Man being pursued by police(Franklin Police)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police began searching for a man Thursday night after receiving reports of gun shots.

Authorities said at around 8 p.m.; officers responded to the area of Short Court in Franklin after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home in that area.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua Gardner, who reportedly fired several shots during the assault. Gardner was last seen driving a white, older-model GMC Yukon with black rims.

No injuries were reported following the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Police or 911.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday afternoon news update
Friday afternoon news update
Safe Step walk-in tub and shower delivered to Doug Edwards in Gallatin by fellow veteran Phil...
Nashville company rewards Gallatin veteran for his service
WSMV deadly crash
Woman dies in crash on interstate in Bellevue
WSMV flag replacement program
Comcast program replaces old American flags free of charge