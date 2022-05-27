Police: Man on the run following alleged gunfire and assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police began searching for a man Thursday night after receiving reports of gun shots.

Authorities said at around 8 p.m.; officers responded to the area of Short Court in Franklin after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home in that area.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua Gardner, who reportedly fired several shots during the assault. Gardner was last seen driving a white, older-model GMC Yukon with black rims.

No injuries were reported following the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Police or 911.

