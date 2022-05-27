Advertisement

Police investigating deadly crash in Bellevue

One person is dead after this crash on I-40.
One person is dead after this crash on I-40.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died in a crash on I-40 West in Bellevue on Friday morning.

According to police, a car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the should of I-40 West just passed Hwy 70 in Bellevue. The driver of the car died in the crash.

The westbound entry ramp onto I-40 from Hwy 70 is closed as police investigate the scene and crews clear the wreckage.

News4 will continue to update as more information is made available.

