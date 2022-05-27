NFD honors personnel and members of the community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department held its 2022 Commendation Ceremony at the Music City Center Thursday, honoring several brave men and women.

“This is the type of event that revitalizes our personnel to say we are making a difference,” said Kendra Loney, Public Information Officer for the Nashville Fire Department.

Director Chief Swann, Mayor Cooper, and many others came together to highlight the most heroic acts throughout Metro Nashville.

“It’s hard to get them to brag on themselves because they don’t think they have done anything outside of what they are supposed to do. So, these are the types of things where we encourage them to say give yourself a pat on the back,” explained Loney.

Not only did they recognize personnel who went above and beyond during a call, but also organizations in the community who’ve made a positive impact.

“I’ve been doing this now for 25 years... 26 years now. You just kind of love the job. Like somebody said before, it’s a calling,” said NFD Paramedic John Sarmiento.

Towards the end, fallen members Malcolm Arrington and Capt. Mike Brooks was remembered as their families stood side by side.

“We wanted to take the time to honor their families and honor their memories because the firefighting family is a family, and it really is a hard hit for us when we lose someone,” Loney said.

