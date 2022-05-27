Nashville company rewards Gallatin veteran for his service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local walk-in tub company made life a little easier for a Navy veteran in Gallatin on Thursday.

Through its philanthropic program, Safe Step Cares, the Nashville based company, Safe Step, honored local hero, Doug Edwards, to close out Military Appreciation Month. The company surprised Edwards by gifing him a walk-in tub he was looking to purchase, along with a bonus walk-in shower.

Both the tub and spa/shower were delivered to Edwards’ home on Thursday by Safe Step representative and fellow veteran, Phil Melfa.

Edwards served in the Navy and is also a former NYPD officer who was part of the search and recovery efforts after the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. He has gone through two full knee replacements due to his time in the service and also suffers from a permanent cough from his 9/11 duties.

Doug Edwards during search and recovery mission at World Trade Center. (WSMV)

When Safe Step learned of Edwards’ story, the company decided to forego the sale and make Doug and his wife Maureen part of the Safe Step Cares program. Doug’s wife Maureen is a cancer survivor and currently battles an autoimmune disease.

“Doug has done everything right, gave his body and service to our country, excavated bodies in the 9/11 recovery efforts yet remains humble about it all,” said Andrea Dickerson, Safe Step’s chief marketing officer. “He wanted a tub in order to help with his non-stop healing...he and his wife deserve this and it is our pleasure to turn the mirror on him just once for always wanting the mirror to be pointed somewhere else via service.”

Derek Farley, president of Safe Step’s public relations team, added, “This is not a hand-out, this is a heart-give. He has served our country and America’s largest city selflessly for decades. And in our nation’s worst moment, he didn’t stand by, he stood up and has the scars to prove it.”

