Memorial Day travel prices impact population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Triple A reports that the average lowest airfare is 6% more than last year. Some travelers choose to fly on Memorial Day Weekend over driving.

“It’s sickening at times,” Nicolas Hoover said of skyrocketing gas prices. He and his new wife returned to West Virginia from their honeymoon in Nashville Thursday. He said they would have been willing to make the nine-hour trip if it weren’t almost twice as expensive as a flight. “It would have been upwards of $1,000,” he explained.

News4 compared prices and found that the more expensive form of transportation varies based on the destination, car model, and year. With gas prices sky high, it doesn’t hurt to double check.

“The prices are just unbelievable,” Hoover said. “If we weren’t in the economic situation we are in, we wouldn’t be able to do things like this. It’s crippling for some people.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.