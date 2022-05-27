Homicide detectives search for armed suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities identified a Nashville man they suspect is one of the gunmen responsible for an early May homicide.

Metro Nashville Police homicide detective issued an arrest warrant charging James Marques Smith, 20, for the May 11th murder of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike, where Spivey lived.

Detective Phil Klarer said the investigation revealed that Spivey and two other men, one of them alleged to be Smith, were taking part in a prearranged meeting when the gunfire took place. Spivey then approached their silver sedan when one of them got out, opened the trunk, and retrieved a gun.

Investigators went on to say that one of the suspects and Spivey had begun fighting, after which both men shot at him. They then fled the parking lot. Police later located the silver sedan, which had been reported stolen, abandoned the following day in East Nashville, and was impounded.

Robbery is believed to be the motive for Spivey’s death, and he was carrying more than $3,200 cash.

MNPD’s efforts to locate Smith over the past several days have been unsuccessful, and he is considered armed.

Anyone seeing Smith or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615)-742-7463.

