Former Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy indicted in misconduct case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tim Stidam, a former Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, was indicted Friday morning amid an investigation into misconduct while he was on the job, attorney J. Scott Jones told WVLT News.

Stidam was fired from the office earlier this year after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an arrest filing. Stidam started at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in 2013.

WVLT News spoke to the attorney defending Stidam, who gave the following statement:

We anticipate a vigorous defense and feel confident that all the facts will be brought to light.

Stidam turned himself in Friday morning for booking, according to a Spokesperson with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The spokesperson also said that the internal investigation into Stidam was closed.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Charme Allen’s Office said that Stidam was released on a $50,000 bond.

