First Alert Forecast: Lingering showers today followed by warm weekend

A few lingering rain showers will be the name of the game today across the Mid State, but we are not expecting any rain like the last couple of days. I’m expecting a good amount of dry time overall today with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Tonight, will be a mostly cloudy one with lows dropping to the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

We’ll start off our weekend with some clouds, and maybe a little early morning fog on Saturday. But those clouds will break for afternoon sunshine with temperatures climbing back near 80 for the day.

Sunday is looking much warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s by the afternoon. It will be a slightly more humid day as well with more all-day sunshine.

As we head into Memorial Day on Monday, we’ll see temperatures take another run near, if not into, the lower 90s. The humidity continues to increase, and we’ll see plenty of afternoon sunshine.

The heat will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Expect the humidity to stick around through the middle of the week.

Our next chance for rain will come on Thursday with highs back in the 80s.

