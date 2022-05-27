Arson suspected in two Clarksville house fires on Friday morning

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire Rescue crews were called to separate house fires, believed to be related, early Friday morning.

The first fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on Friday at a house on Brevard Road. Then, another house fire came in just after 4 a.m. on Lafayette Road. Both homes were unoccupied at the time of each fire.

Clarksville Police assisted in blocking traffic in the area to allow fire crews to extinguish the flames. Lafayette Road was completely shut down between Cherry Tree Drive and Cunningham Lane for several hours.

Home catches fire in Clarksville. (CFR)

CPD and CFR and investigating the incidents as arson and are looking for 23-year-old Craig Barbour Jr. as a person of interest. Barbour is believed to be driving a black Honda CRV (TN# 604-BBRR).

Police are asking anyone with video footage from these locations or any information on Barbour’s whereabouts to call 931-648-0656.

