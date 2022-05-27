Drug bust in downtown Nashville leads to arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another undercover drug bust was conducted by Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division Wednesday evening.

MNPD said three men were arrested for the sales of cocaine and cocaine laced with fentanyl. In downtown Nashville, authorities have found fentanyl combined with street drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

Police arrested Anthony Dowdy, 30, and charged him with selling an undercover officer one gram of white power for $80 on 2nd Avenue South Wednesday night. Police added that the powder tested positive for cocaine and set Dowdy’s bond at $12,500.

George H. Scott, 51, was also arrested and charged with selling an undercover officer one gram of a white powder on May 23rd on Broadway, which later tested positive for fentanyl, according to police. Scott was taken into custody on 4th Avenue South, and police set his bond at $24,500.

The final arrest was Ealy Miles III, 45, and police charged him with facilitating the sale of $40 worth of a white powder to an undercover detective near Hall of Fame Park on May 13th. Police confirmed that the powder also tested positive for fentanyl and set his bond at $10,000.

MNPD added that for those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team could help individuals find drug and alcohol treatment resources. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at (615) 687-1701.

