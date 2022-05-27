County Commissioner recieves child porn related charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County Commissioner was charged Thursday with possession, receipt, and distribution of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to Wildasin, Jimmy Ray Neal, 57, of Baxter, Tennessee, was arrested at his home after FBI and Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant. Neal was transported to Nashville and appeared before a United States Magistrate Judge late Thursday.

Court documents revealed a criminal complaint obtained Thursday alleges that Neal was identified as an administrator of a group in the Kik app in which images of child pornography were viewed and shared with other users.

The site specifically showed images depicting naked pre-pubescent females with a focus on the genital area.

Officials said this long-running investigation by the FBI initially began in July 2021. After the arrest of an Oklahoma man on child pornography charges, other users in the Kik app group were identified, including “Tennesseemaster,” later identified as Neal.

A preliminary and detention hearing is set for Tuesday, and if convicted, Neal faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.