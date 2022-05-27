Country Music star contributes large donation to park

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit.

Recently his single “Made for You” did just that.

Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.

Sprinkles of rain from the sky can’t stop kids from enjoying the ground’s sprinkles.

At Burns Park in Kingston Springs, there’s a big new toy for children to play with, a splash pad built and donated by country music star Jake Owen’s Foundation.

It’s a $400,000 gift.

“My daughter is out there playing right now, and it’s fun to see. These are the kind of things I want to do at the Jake Owen Foundation, and for sure, this is my home.”

Jake’s music has lit up the country charts over the last few years.

Now it’s feet and faces he’s lighting up in the place he calls home.

A break in the day for parents ready to get out of the house.

Jake is ready for a life-long career with this lifelong donation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.