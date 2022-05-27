Comcast program replaces old American flags free of charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Comcast technicians are doing more than just installing or fixing the internet or cable when they visit Middle Tennessee homes this month.

Through the company’s flag replacement program, technicians are trained to keep an eye out for weathered American flags at homes and schedule a new one to be delivered.

The program started in 2017 by a Comcast maintenance supervisor out of Delaware named David Pinder. If a technician notices a worn-out American flag at any residence, customer or not, the technician will notify the flag replacement team, who will contact the individual or business and offer to replace it for free.

“I’m proud of our employees for launching this thoughtful program in our region,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “Our teams take pride in supporting their communities, and this is especially meaningful for those employees who have served our country.”

Comcast employees deliver a new American flag to a home in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

