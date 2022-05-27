City Officials warn residents to boil water before using

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - White House Utility District warned residents to boil their water Thursday before use due to the worry of bacteria.

WHUD officials said they had discovered that the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department connected a residential wastewater service line to a WHUD water line. After testing for bacteria and not having detected any, WHUD said they still urge all customers in the affected area to boil water before use until further notice.

Officials said if any bacteria is found in the water, it can make you sick and are primarily a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

To prevent potential bacteria, bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. WHUD officials said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice.

Bacteria that could be in the water include fecal coliform and E. coli, both of whose presence indicated that the water might be contaminated with organisms that cause illness in humans. They also pose a particular health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

WHUD confirmed that they have disconnected the cross-connected wastewater line and have been actively flushing the water lines in the area and collecting additional bacterial samples. The district is also working closely with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and actively flushing and testing the water over the next 24 hours.

For more information as this investigation continues and tips for avoiding getting sick, click here.

