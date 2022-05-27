Are Memorial Day gatherings costing people more this year?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memorial day weekend is upon us, and many are preparing to gather with family and friends. But as food prices continue to rise, getting together seems to be costing people more this year.

Local Dotsie March tells News4 she decided not to host a Memorial Day barbecue this year because the food cost is too high.

“You can’t buy a bag of wings under $20 when they used to be like $8,” said March.

It’s an increase you’ll notice throughout the aisles. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of meat is about 20% more than last year.

“I understand with inflation and everything else going on right now. I get it,” said Jamie Stimach.

Stimach is driving across the country to see her family in California with her little ones.

She’s a part of the 39 million AAA predicted will hit the road this weekend and said preparing was pretty pricey.

“I got a lot of stuff from Costco. Things have gotten a lot more expensive, especially since we all know about formula and everything. It was $21 for one thing of formula,” explained Stimach.

From baby formula shortages, expensive groceries, and soaring gas prices, some are hoping for relief.

“It’s too much; something has to happen, something has to give,” stated March.

