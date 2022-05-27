Developer extends Riverchase Apartments resident moveout date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With just three days left for people who live at the Riverchase Apartment to leave the property, the developer has extended the move-out date by a month.

On Friday, Cypress Real Estate Advisors said the deadline is now June 30 for those who still live at the apartment complex in East Nashville. The initial departure date was May 30

Vanessa Merritt still lives at the complex but has started packing her things.

“The search is not going good,” said Vanessa Merritt, who lives at Riverchase Apartments.

Merritt was talking about the search for a new place to live. Besides the high rent cost and high-security deposit, she said there’s the application cost.

“Like $150 every time we fill out for an apartment and not to be able to be approved for the apartment. That’s just $150 lost, and we don’t have another $150 to put in right then and there. So, you have to wait for more money to come in,” said Merritt.

So those who are still at the apartment complex could use more time. Two women News 4 spoke to, including Merritt, said the developer, Cypress Real Estate Advisors pushing back the date, gives them some breathing room.

“I feel kind of relieved now. Cause that gives me more time to look as well,” said Clemmie Miller, who has lived at Riverchase Apartments for almost two years.

“It a little stress relief, but I was already over here packing up this weekend prepared to put my stuff in storage and like a roommate with a friend for right now,” said Merritt.

StandUp Nashville told News 4 that about 50 units are still occupied at the East Nashville apartment complex. In addition, many of the units are boarded up, and that is something Merritt said adds another layer of stress to those who are still there.

“With them boarding up, there’s more room for the homeless,” said Merritt. One of my neighbors was sitting in our house the other day, and some guys broke in on her while she was there. So she fought one, but one still got away with her stuff, and I don’t want that to be me. So I’m really ready to go,” Merritt said.

Both women said that even though they have a little more time, their search for a new home continues.

“I’ll ride around looking, and if I find anything, I’ll just let them [Salvation Army] know,” Miller said.

“Yesterday I just came home, and I just sit there just reminiscing on all my good time. I’m gonna continue my search,” Merritt said.

Both women said the Salvation Army is helping them search for a new place.

