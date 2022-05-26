Veterans work to honor fellow soldiers for Memorial Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memorial Day is just around the corner and remembered as a time to honor those fallen soldiers a part of the United States Armed Forces.

Sean Patton, a local military veteran, served during the post-9/11 era in Iraq and Afghanistan. For years, he served at Fort Campbell.

For him, Memorial Day is a time to remember, especially after losing close friends along his military journey.

“It’s sad when you’ve had to put over a dozen of your friends in the ground before the age of 35,” said Patton.

Patton works with Bunker Lab, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping veterans and their families start businesses.

“We’re trying to do what we can with bunker labs to help veterans enter the workforce and achieve their dreams of entrepreneurship.”

For military veteran Gerald Wilson the mission to remember the fallen is what it’s all about.

“On that day, we have a sense of sorrow in our hearts for those veterans because we could have been the ones that didn’t return,” said Wilson.

Wilson served in the army for a short time because of an injury, but he showed respect to the fallen by their grave sites each year.

“Memorial day and visit the cemetery and salute my Conrads. And then after that, I’ll have a little cookout at my home to kind of uplift my spirits from being down that whole day or day before,” said Wilson.

When recognizing Memorial Day, Patton says the most significant takeaway he wants civilians and this country to know is to be a good person.

“The only thing we ask is an American worth dying for, be an American worth killing for because that’s what we’ve done for you. All we ask is that you try to live us to that standard and make our sacrifices and make their sacrifices worth it,” said Patton.

For more information on Bunker Labs, click here.

