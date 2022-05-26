Small child hit by SUV in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police is investigating an incident involving a small child and a vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran onto Old Fort Parkway and was struck by an SUV just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The child was able to cross all eastbound lanes before being hit on the westbound side of the road.

The little girl was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

MPD’s Crash Team detectives are looking into how the child was able to run across traffic unattended. The case has also been referred to the Department of Children Services, police said.

MPD said they don’t expect charges to be filed against the driver of the SUV.

The child ran in front of this SUV in Murfreesboro. (MPD)

