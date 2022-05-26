Advertisement

Police investigate armed person in townhome


Breaking News WSMV Logo
Breaking News WSMV Logo(WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police told residents to stay inside Wednesday evening as they monitor a potentially dangerous situation.

Police said via Twitter that officers are handling an armed person incident in the area of Bristol Dr. N and Ashton Ave, which is isolated to a townhome in that area.

Community members are asked to avoid the area and stay inside.

No further details have been provided.

This is a breaking news alert and we will update the story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One man's mission of Memorial Day
Veterans work to honor fellow soldiers for Memorial Day
Be careful when paying with credit cards
Credit card use at the pumps could cost you more
History assignment asks inappropriate questions
History assignment asks students inappropriate questions
Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening news update