Police investigate armed person in townhome

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police told residents to stay inside Wednesday evening as they monitor a potentially dangerous situation.

Police said via Twitter that officers are handling an armed person incident in the area of Bristol Dr. N and Ashton Ave, which is isolated to a townhome in that area.

Community members are asked to avoid the area and stay inside.

No further details have been provided.

MJAlert: Officers are handling an armed person incident in the area of Bristol Dr N & Ashton Ave that is isolated to a townhome. Please avoid area & stay inside — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 26, 2022

This is a breaking news alert and we will update the story as we receive more information.

