Police investigate armed person in townhome
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police told residents to stay inside Wednesday evening as they monitor a potentially dangerous situation.
Police said via Twitter that officers are handling an armed person incident in the area of Bristol Dr. N and Ashton Ave, which is isolated to a townhome in that area.
Community members are asked to avoid the area and stay inside.
No further details have been provided.
This is a breaking news alert and we will update the story as we receive more information.
