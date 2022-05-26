Parents question quality of school security following TX tragedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville School Board members and parents said it is time to take a closer look at security as they prepare for their next board meeting.

Talking about security in schools is not an unusual topic for Metro Nashville Board Members, but parents said it’s time to make a change after the recent school shooting in Texas.

“Nash is ten, Dani is nine, and Jovi is 6,” Richard Otazu said as he pointed out his children in a photograph.

Otazu said his children are his whole world.

“You have to love your kids every day, good, bad, or indifferent; they are your babies,” Otazu said.

When Richard heard of an elementary school shooting in Texas Tuesday, his heart broke.

“For a child not to come home? This one really hit home; It’s devastating,” Otazu said.

To protect his kids, Richard and other parents started reaching out to schools and talking about security.

“It’s cool; it’s not an elective they have to go, so why are we not putting things in place to keep them safe?” Otazu asked.

John Little, a Metro Nashville Schools Board member, said Richard is right.

“We have a very capable security office within Metro Nashville School, and I’ll be asking our Director about the capacity of our security office,” Little said.

Little wants to use district security guards to protect elementary school kids who right now do not have resource officers.

“There has been a lot of data that suggest school resource officers in elementary schools push students to prison pipelines as you criminalize kids in schools,” Little said.

Little believes using security guards outside will be a happy medium. While parents like Richard said they’ll take what they can get.

“If we deter one person that says well I can’t do this there because I went to school there and they have this, this and this in place, then we done our job,” Otazu said.

Richard said a change needs to happen in every school.

“Go to the meetings. Speak up; it’s not we’ll do this next month; it’s time to do it now.”

Richard believes right now, parents, school leaders, and lawmakers can make changes that will save lives.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.