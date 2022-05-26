Man operates crime ring from jail

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments to three people after Hendersonville Police learned that a man was operating a crime ring from jail.

In mid-Jan. 2020, a large-scale theft occurred from Lowe’s stores throughout Tennessee and surrounding states utilizing a local construction company’s corporate account. Police said the suspect was committing fraud when making these purchases.

Police arrested William Nolan, 47, of Jackson, Mississippi, for these crimes. He was then held on unrelated charges and Theft over $10,000, two counts of Forgery, and Criminal Impersonation in connection with what occurred in Hendersonville.

In Jan. 2021, Hendersonville Police learned that Nolan continued to commit large-scale thefts of the same type he had already been arrested for while incarcerated in the Sumner County Jail.

Authorities said Nolan was orchestrating these thefts from within the jail, utilizing the assistance of others who were not incarcerated to carry out these crimes. They added that Nolan victimized multiple constructions and landscaping companies who had a business account with Lowe’s by making fraudulent orders on their business accounts by impersonating members of those businesses.

Nolan reportedly had others involved in this conspiracy pick up the orders from Lowe’s in Tennessee and Mississippi and orchestrated ways for the proceeds to be distributed to himself, other inmates, and those carrying out the physical thefts for him.

HPD, along with the United States Secret Service in this investigation and identified two persons working with Nolan to commit these thefts, Rhonda Anderson, 49, of Lafayette, TN, and Graham Kelly, 34, of Pearl, MS. Police said Anderson and Kelly worked with Nolan to pick up fraudulent orders Nolan had made with Lowe’s stores and then sell the property and distribute the proceeds at the direction of Nolan.

Nolan, now 50, was served new charges on Friday about this incident. Anderson and Kelly have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.

