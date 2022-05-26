Man claims self defense following Thursday homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police began investigating a self-defense claim following a Thursday homicide.

Homicide detectives began investigating Thursday afternoon’s fatal shooting of an as yet unidentified man in the parking lot of Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments located at 371 Wallace Road.

MNPD identified Jorge Dominguez, 43, who lives in the apartment complex, as the man who committed the fatal shooting. Dominguez was booked Wednesday night on two unrelated felony aggravated assault warrants and a vandalism charge for firing a shot into the window of a Murfreesboro Pike convenience market on April 16th after a clerk refused to sell him alcohol due to his lack of identification.

Man charged (MNPD)

The investigation revealed that a dispute over clothing involving four women, two aligned with the deceased and two aligned with Dominguez, culminated with gunfire in the apartment complex parking lot.

Officials said Dominguez claimed he shot the victim only after guns were pointed at him. After the shooting, Dominguez fled the apartment complex and was soon located by TITANS detectives at a Briley Parkway motel.

Inside his car, police recovered five ounces of meth, a pound of marijuana, three semi-automatic pistols, and a rifle.

Charges concerning the items found in his car are forthcoming; however, Dominguez is now jailed in place of $90,000 bond on the aggravated assault and vandalism charges from the April incident.

Drugs, guns (MNPD)

