Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at Metro school
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have confiscated a handgun that was located in a student’s backpack on Thursday morning.
According to police, a 16-year-old at Stratford Stem Magnet School was sent to the principal’s office after refusing to hand over a lighter to his teacher. Once in the office, a loaded 9-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack.
The student is charged with carrying a gun on school property. He told officers he was carrying the gun for protection.
