Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at Metro school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have confiscated a handgun that was located in a student’s backpack on Thursday morning.

According to police, a 16-year-old at Stratford Stem Magnet School was sent to the principal’s office after refusing to hand over a lighter to his teacher. Once in the office, a loaded 9-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack.

The student is charged with carrying a gun on school property. He told officers he was carrying the gun for protection.

