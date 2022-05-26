Inmate dies of drug overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate at Benton County Jail was confirmed dead Thursday.

Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher said Tuesday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., inmate Christopher Ellis was found unresponsive during a routine cell check. Jail staff and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive Ellis and were unsuccessful, resulting in his death.

The 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office was notified, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate Ellis’ death. However, authorities said no further action was taken until agents arrived at the jail to investigate.

TBI agents, along with an investigator with the district attorney’s office and a death investigator with the medical examiner’s office, determined Ellis’s death resulted from a drug overdose.

Charges against another inmate are pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to police.

