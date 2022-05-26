History assignment asks students inappropriate questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin County School teacher is under fire after parents said students were given inappropriate questions to answer in a class assignment.

It’s the last week of school here at franklin county high, but while some students were working on a few of their previous assignments, one history lesson left them in awe. The sound of hands typing on a keyboard it’s a sound Brittnay Miller is used to hearing when her 14-year-old daughter comes home from school. Her daughter is usually clicking away at her homework, but she heard something out of the ordinary on Monday.

“She started reading off some of the questions from her assignment, and I wasn’t paying too much attention until I was like, wait, what was that question,” Miller said.

Brittany’s daughter, who asked not to be shown or named, continued reading off questions she said her teacher told them to answer.

“How old were you when you first had sexual intercourse?” Miller said as she read off one of the questions in the assignment.

One of the more than 100 questions Franklin County High School students were told to pick and answer.

“I was appalled; I was thinking, why would a teacher be putting out questions like that?” Miller said.

But, what shocked her the most was that the questions were an assignment from her daughter’s world history class.

“I was like, what does any of this have to do with world history?” Miller asked.

That’s when Brittany’s daughter shared more questions from the assignment.

“Are you able to separate sex from love?” Miller said as she read off one of the questions.

“I was thinking we would do history work until the very last day of school, not work like this, Miller said.”

Brittnay and many other parents started demanding answers. Answers we got from the School District Director Stanley Bean

“There were about 300 questions that the students were to answer about life choices, but he only read about 50 of them, and the first 50 seemed to be an appropriate type of questions,” Bean said.

That World History Teacher did send out an apology letter to students and parents, but parents like Brittnay said that’s not enough.

“If these questions were asked to a coworker, that would be sexual harassment, so why is it being brushed under the rug that they were given to 14-year-olds?” Miller asked.

District leaders told News4 the teacher had been reprimanded, but parents said they need to make sure something like this never happens again.

