Four teens arrested for carjacking, theft in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested four teenagers following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Hermitage on Wednesday night.

According to police, Violent Crimes detectives attempted to pull over a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee on Wednesday night when the vehicle took off. The Jeep five occupants inside and was stolen out of Mt. Juliet.

A pursuit ensued along Old Hickory Blvd. until detectives disabled the vehicle at Andrew Jackson Parkway. All five occupants jumped out of the Jeep and attempted to flee the scene, but four were immediately apprehended. The fifth suspect escaped capture and remains at large. One of the teenagers arrested told police he threw a BB gun out of the window during the pursuit.

Police said three of the four teenagers arrested were involved in a carjacking on Premier Drive in West Nashville on Tuesday. A Toyota Camry was reported taken by multiple suspects using a BB gun.

Police said this is the third time the 17-year-old driver of the Jeep has been arrested by Violent Crimes detectives. He faces carjacking, vehicle theft, and evading arrest charges. The other three teenagers also face multiple charges of carjacking, theft and evading arrest.

